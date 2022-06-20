Finally got my 1889 “Pierre for Capital” broadside back from the framer, and dang. That’s just nice.

In the middle of moving kids in and out, and across the country over the past couple of weeks, I got a call this morning that my 1889 Pierre for Capital broadside was finally done at the framing shop. One quick trip to Sioux Falls later, and I’ve got it up on the wall as the centerpiece of my collection.

Dang. That’s just nice. Only issue now is that I need to go to Walmart and buy a pile of command strips so I can reset everything, and get the items back on the wall that I had to pull down to make room.