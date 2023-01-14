Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol Friday in Honor of Former Senator David Laustsen

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, January 14, in honor of former state Senator David Laustsen. He served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1977-1984 and in the South Dakota State Senate from 1985-1987.

Funeral services for former Sen. Laustsen will take place on Saturday, January 14, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Ave. in New Britain, PA. His interment will follow at Doylestown Cemetery.

###