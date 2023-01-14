An organized phone spamming effort is being made in reference to the South Dakota Republican Party’s proposed bylaw changes. Myself and many others are receiving the following text messages on our cellphones:
It’s not really his phone number the messages are coming from, but one used by spam messages and prior candidates in the Rapid City area, including “Friends for Funke.”
I do wonder if they need a campaign disclaimer for this one, since obviously somebody is spending money on it.
10 thoughts on “Organized spamming effort on SDGOP bylaw proposal.”
Mysterious. Reminiscent of those texts about Ravnsborg that somebody paid for but nobody admits to.
Spam or not, perhaps enough people will inquire and stop the proposed revocation of voting rights by precinct committee members. The precinct committee members are the grassroots and need to have a say in candidates and policies. am still trying to figure out why the Pennington County meeting was not held before the state committee meeting? Other counties managed to have their meetings, why not Pennington? Are they afraid the present county committee members are going to be replaced by truly conservative GOP members who have read the Constitution and party platform?
Maybe if precinct committee people ever did anything, I could agree with you, but they are just pawns for voting at the state convention. Most states have district conventions that elect delegates based on population and if they paid the state quota assigned to them. In SD, you can run for precinct committee person and then sit on your can and do nothing, but still get to vote for your favorite right-wing nut case and then go home again to sit and do nothing, especially if they are “truly conservative” or “grassroots” and don’t work for anything with the GOP. I can’t recall ever seeing a precinct person collecting money or campaigning unless it was the candidate who was the precinct person. This is a broken system that should be tossed.
Funny, you keep attacking some of us, who are holding neighborhood meetings, I been doing such for more than 10 years educating and informing people, and helping people become organized. You keep on attacking the people, and you will see what happens to you in the future. If the Republican Establishment of professional, career, party leaders want to maintain this party war on the hard working people of South Dakota cause they work 40-60 hours a week, meeting in committee meetings as they can, owning small businesses, and working part time jobs to pay their bills, you will end up with your Civil War within the party itself. You keep saying that we are lazy, do nothings, keep in mind your words are hurtful…
What we got is the REPUBLICAN career _____’s are upset that the people do NOT believe as they do, GROW UP.
Mike, your #1 job as precinct committee man for Minnehaha 0522 was to deliver the votes for the governor. The number of votes turned in by Minnehaha County for the governor will now determine the weight of Minnehaha’s votes at the next two conventions. That’s why getting out the vote for the governor, as opposed to any other race, should have been your priority. It was YOUR JOB to do that for your county organization.
In your precinct, Noem received only 37% of the votes cast in that race.
It doesn’t matter how many meetings you held; you didn’t whip the votes in your precinct.
Please DO NOT tell me what to do. I am meeting with people on my time, not yours, and I am educating people and informing them on what their government is doing. It is their choice. YOU are NOT my boss. ty
The whole precinct thing needs to be tossed. It’s based on geography not population. Minnehaha County has 130,838 registered voters in 75 precincts. Aurora County has 1800 voters in 5 precincts. Ziebach has 1606 in 6 precincts. Turner has 5856 voters in 8 precincts. Brookings has 20,292 in 9 precincts. Pennington has 86,293 voters in 46 precincts.
You don’t have to be a math whiz to figure out this is just screwy, and that’s why votes for constitutional office candidates at convention have to be weighted. Most precinct committee people don’t even realize their votes are weighted. If they understood how much weight they carry depends on how many votes they deliver for the governor in the general election, maybe they would actually do their job.
IF you do not like, then move to a different country, cause ‘we’ set up the American government allow the PEOPLE to rule, and that means we organized ourselves in Counties, and further by Legislative Districts of which are represented by 1 Rep, of which are then further broke down by Precincts who act as representatives of small areas. THE PEOPLE then have the ability to organize and hold Public Meetings to discuss resolutions, initiatives, and candidates. STOP trying to take away the PEOPLES RIGHTS. You are just mad cause we are NOT a full fledged Democracy.
Anthony is friends of Taffy Howard, Cole Heisey, Phil Jensen, and Jordan Mason. I don’t think I’ll be listening to him for political advice. That said, a primary race with 20 names is stupid.
State wont investigate the governor for herl robotexts, why shouldnt everyone follow her example