Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former Senator Richard M. Kelly

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, January 18, in honor of former state Senator Richard M. Kelly. He served in the South Dakota State Senate from 2002-2006.

Funeral services for former Sen. Kelly will take place at 11am on Wednesday, January 18, at First Baptist Church, 1401 S. Covell Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57105.

###