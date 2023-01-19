Dusty Johnson Named to Agriculture, Transportation & Infrastructure Committees

Congressman Dusty Johnson (R-SD)

Johnson Named to Agriculture, Transportation & Infrastructure Committees

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced his committee assignments for the 118th Congress. Johnson will serve on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

“It’s an honor and privilege to serve on the House Agriculture and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees,” said Johnson. “These two committees are vital to South Dakotans’ livelihood and the state’s economy; I’m proud to give South Dakota a voice at the table. The Agriculture Committee has a Farm Bill to reauthorize this year. I’m looking forward to getting to work – there’s a lot to do.”

The 118th Congress marks Johnson’s third term on the Agriculture Committee and his second term on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

##