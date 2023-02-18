Former Argus Leader reporter, Joe Sneve, now of The Dakota Scout, is in a Twitter debate with Argus Leader education reporter Morgan Matzen over the language he used in a story about State Representative Fred Deutsch.
It’s an exchange which seems to give some insight into the work conditions that former Argus Reporters Sneve and Jon Ellis from the Dakota Scout worked under and the corporate demand for woke-speak from corporate parent Gannet:
I don’t need a whole thread to respond to this. I’ll sum it up in one tweet: Activist journalism is not what we do at @TheDakotaScout https://t.co/TtHPAogobD
The Trans Journalists Association style guide actually says to avoid “biological female” for example because it’s inaccurate and offensive. When necessary, you can refer to someone’s sex assigned at birth, but think seriously about whether a story requires this information.
If you’re reading this thread and have any questions, please consult the @TransJA handbook. https://t.co/8P6QrSUG6o
What do you think? Is Sneve in the wrong for not following the “trans-journalism style book?”
Or is he correct to reject the demands from his former co-worker Matzen, commanding him to get in the woke-lane, grab a pronoun list, and go along with the crowd when it comes to his writing?
5 thoughts on “Former Argus Reporter Sneve in kerfuffle with current Argus reporter over ‘activist journalism’”
so if I introduce myself as a “biological female,” that’s offensive?
Cool.
I’m always on the lookout for new ways to be offensive.
i’m sure richard nixon had style suggestions for the press. spiro agnew sure did.
seriously, in the alinsky playbook, use ridicule on your enemies and great peer pressure / conformity on your friends.
Have these trans “females” like the swimmer Lia had their DNA tested? His build is not that of a female. And i refuse to use his preferred pronoun.
Argus Leader went “woke” years ago. I prefer the English language, truth, and common sense over make-believe, woke, and bullying. SD is not woke so why would we talk like we are? We are more in touch with reality than someone wanting to re-assign their body and pronouns. Who can keep up with the stupidity? Sports should be categorized by Scientific DNA, not by brain farts.