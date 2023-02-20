POLL: South Dakotans Support Grocery Tax Cut
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem released polling data indicating that South Dakotans strongly prefer the elimination of the grocery sales tax to other potential tax cut options.
A memo summarizing the poll results is attached. The poll was conducted by Front Porch Strategies on behalf of South Dakota Strong Leadership PAC.
Front Porch Strategies released a memo on the results, which is attached. Key results include:
- 75% of South Dakotans support eliminating the sales tax on groceries, with 50% being very supportive.
- 93% of South Dakotans have been significantly impacted by rising inflation.
- 95% of South Dakotans say their grocery bill is more expensive than it was in 2020, with 82% saying their grocery bill has increased by over $50.
- When informed of the pros and cons of different tax cut proposals, 58% prefer eliminating the grocery tax, 29% prefer reducing property taxes, and 3% prefer reducing the overall sales tax rate.
South Dakotans across the political spectrum and from every walk of life overwhelmingly support eliminating the sales tax on groceries, including:
- 75% of Republicans;
- 76% of Democrats;
- More than 70% of every income breakdown;
- More than 70% of both genders; and,
- More than 70% of every age bracket.
7 thoughts on “POLL: South Dakotans Support Grocery Tax Cut”
Brought to you by the SDDP. Giving credit where credit is due!
Say what? The SD GOP has never wanted to cut grocery sales tax, or they will figure out where to increase somewhere else like property tax.
For Noem it’s all about the win and the press that goes with it. It’s not about whether it’s prudent budgeting or good policy. Of course when you poll and ask most people if they want free money, they will say yes. Doesn’t make it the right decision. We have nursing homes closing and prison problems and meth problems. The first downstroke in the economy and then what – a tax increase or across the board cuts? She won’t care – she’ll be down the road by then.
What? Kristi cares about the people of SD, not getting national press coverage. She cares about those struggling to make ends meet, not a CATO institute score card. She’s having a great legislative session, just you wait and see.
Property tax is more crushing. We are getting taxed out of our homes. What good is paying less for food when we are living on the streets?
If you can’t afford your home’s property tax you’re living beyond your means.
Clearly you are part of the reason why adult financial literacy classes need to exist.
This is like Rehfeldts bill on abortion. On some level a little giving needs to happen or the ballot measure will be extreme.