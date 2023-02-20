Senate Bill 40 vote on Measure to put Constitutional Officers to primary vote

I had promised to post the vote on Senate Bill 40 this last week, and then I flew to the east coast for a visit to my daughter, so I wanted to get back to the topic.

As of this writing, SB 40 will go to the House State Affairs committee in the coming days. It may be a while, as the House is supposedly going to take a look at reworking it to make it more palatable, as it was a close vote in the Senate. Stay tuned for more on this.