Former Dem State House candidate gets suspended imposition of sentence for stealing golf carts.

Democrat Brooks Briscoe who ran for election to the South Dakota House of Representatives to represent District 3 in both 2016 and 2018 recently faced not a political opponent but the long arm of the law as a result of his arrest for the thefts of several golf carts in 2020.

According to the Aberdeen American News, he received suspended imposition of sentence, and his attorney claimed he stole the golf carts because of a drug addiction:

Brooks Briscoe, 54, recently pleaded guilty to one count of felony grand theft. Briscoe explained to Judge Richard Sommers that he stole the golf carts from Lee Park Golf Course over the course of a year, then sold them. and.. With the suspended imposition, the charge will be kept off of Bricoe’s record if he follows probation rules. Other related charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Restitution of $13,910 has been paid. Briscoe must also repay court-appointed attorney fees and fines and court costs of $1,107.

