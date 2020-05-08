2018 Democrat legislative candidate arrested for stealing golf carts

What is it with legislative candidates having run-ins with the law lately?￼
This time it is former 2018 Dem legislative candidate Brooks Briscoe of Aberdeen.￼
On 04/07/2020 Aberdeen Police responded to the Rolling Hills Golf Course for the theft of a golf cart. On 04/08/2020, Aberdeen Police responded to Lee Park Golf Course for the theft of another golf cart. On 04/22/2020 Aberdeen Police responded to the 400 block of N 4th Street for the theft of yet another golf cart.
Investigation led to the arrest of Brooks Rex Briscoe, age 53 of Aberdeen. He was charged with (3) counts of grand theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(From a press release from the Aberdeen Police Dept dated May 7, 2020.￼)
Update – here’s the post:
Democrats don’t make laws they break them
East river, stealing a golf cart is like horse theft west river. Heat up the tar.
By the way, how did the rocket scientist think nobody would notice a stock pile of golf carts in front of his house? Just another interesting garage sale ?
Pat, after some of your stories lately, I’m glad to see the other side of the aisle has similar burdens.
Remember, one of Cory H’s handpicked buddies. Wasn’t the other Dem a Stripper? Or was that in 2016? Their lameness seems to blend together