2018 Democrat legislative candidate arrested for stealing golf carts

What is it with legislative candidates having run-ins with the law lately?￼

This time it is former 2018 Dem legislative candidate Brooks Briscoe of Aberdeen.￼

On 04/07/2020 Aberdeen Police responded to the Rolling Hills Golf Course for the theft of a golf cart. On 04/08/2020, Aberdeen Police responded to Lee Park Golf Course for the theft of another golf cart. On 04/22/2020 Aberdeen Police responded to the 400 block of N 4th Street for the theft of yet another golf cart.

Investigation led to the arrest of Brooks Rex Briscoe, age 53 of Aberdeen. He was charged with (3) counts of grand theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(From a press release from the Aberdeen Police Dept dated May 7, 2020.￼)

