Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken agrees with Gov. Noem’s position on COVID19 stay at home orders

“In the end, I think the governor’s position was the right position. My position to do that was the wrong position,” TenHaken said of whether or not to issue a stay-at-home order, @Argus_Joe reports. https://t.co/HKC1nzLmp3
— Seth Tupper (@SethTupper) May 7, 2020
In the end, Ten Haken was wrong and is now worried about re-election.
He was fro shutting down business one day and 3 days later after all the public pressure he withdrew it and said we should all run outside–REALLY!
If people are punished for changing their mind and coming around on an issue, then what is the incentive for changing their mind?
Folks are going to disagree. Its natural and a useful way of coming to the best conclusion. The old saying – I think by Patton, but correct me if I am wrong – goes: “If everyone thinks the same thing, then no one is thinking.”.
Paul Tenhaken has changed his mind faced with new evidence and the experience of recent events. This is what rational adults do. When people change their mind to agree with you, that is the time for conciliation and welcoming. Now we can move on, and discuss the matter to form a new consensus.
IMO, we all wash our hands and go back to work.
Agree with Dave R.
Ouch. Talk about kristi serving up some humble pie.
He must be really on the outs.
That Kind of happened in Mitchell too keeping businesses closed. Power to the people. I would say the Libertarian thinkers won out.
I don’t see this as anything other than an honorable man admitting his position wasn’t the right one at the time and owning up to it. I know haters will say it’s all politically motivated, but then that is the world we live in now.
That takes moral courage. Props
I’m just not sure why he is rushing to her position now. We will see what the state looks like in a month.
How about the data being a good reason to change one’s position?
Six or seven weeks ago, it was projected we’d have 30,000 cases and 2,500 in the hospital on this date. We have 3,000 cases and 76 in the hospital. Both statewide.
PTH is demonstrating a lot more courage here than some other “leaders.”
Even if he did the shelter in place, it would never have been enforced. You would still be able to out of your house. The real issue should be closing small businesses. The othe thing is nonsense. This is SD folks, you are not going to get arrested for leaving your house. And guess what, we do have to wear face masks at Menards or Walmart in Mitchell.
Wow, I thought politicians willing to admit fault were extinct. We need more humble leaders.
I like him even more now. He has more humility than the president of the US. He could have brought out the white house sharpie but he didn’t. Good leaders know when they made a mistake and own it.
Certainly a Republican as he doesn’t want to overstep government’s bounds and doesn’t want to use the Covid issue to hurt President Trump-at the cost of citizen’s jobs and liberty.
I agree this is a good first step but it has to be more than words. It has to be backed up by action.
Yesterday, the City Commission limped out a lessening of restrictions on business shut down. For some businesses, it might allow them to start back up profitably. But, I fear it is just enough for them to lose enough to go broke. The consensus in the food and beverage is split and nobody is very convicted of their view.
And, to me what continues to alarm me is the the conversation among the Commissioners was 100% about “hoping they didn’t go too far” and fear they might have to tighten back up. Would you open up if you thought they might take the legs out from under you? Would you think it was safe to go out when the City Leadership who has the data is so fearful?
Right now our business owners and their employees affected by the City restrictions don’t know what it will take for them conduct business as they and their customers see fit (a business perceived as unsafe will have no customers so they don’t need the city to tell them what is safe. Their customers will). Leadership would lay out the measures so they could plan.
The reality is we are literally now projecting less than 10% of our prior need for hospitalization projections. The people did a good job getting to those numbers but we can’t just say we trust them to know what is safe? It’s not like everyone is going to go back to normal right away. What is wrong with allowing the people to make their own decisions of what is safe?
But when our City Council is still wringing their hands in fear when they make a decision, that isn’t leadership. If it is safe to open up the businesses, do so with confidence. Or, say it is not and why.
The models at the state and city when inputted by actual experience (vs. fearful projections) make it clear there is no need to be coercive. It likely now we our peak hospitalizations will be under 250 statewide. That is a routine “outbreak” our hospitals deal with as a matter of course.
But the action yesterday belies the same fearful, excessive caution that led to pursuit of the unjustified stay-at-home order. I see no evidence of learning any lesson by action (or lack of action).
Don’t get me wrong. I’m glad to see the Mayor speak these words. I just haven’t seen any action to indicate he means it. When I see action, I’ll believe he has learned anything.
What action would tell me something has been learned: Put on the City agenda a first reading of a repeal of all restrictions at the Commission meeting scheduled for May 12. Then, present to public all the underlying data, assumptions, and projections regarding hospitalizations over the next 30 days. Then, at the May 19 meeting, re-present the information and vote to approve or defer the repeal of restrictions.
If it makes the worry-warts feel better, I don’t care if they have a roll-back on the agenda under the same terms. Yes, it will possibly make some businesses more cautious about opening but having the roll-back on the agenda is more honest when you think about the reality they spoke more at the meeting about going backwards than forwards. People’s are making life-altering decisions based on the Commission, including whether or not to mortgage their home to reopen. They need all the information.
Right now, as was said yesterday by the Director of Public Health, the current restrictions are permanent until changed or repealed. That means nothing is forcing them to look at the data and make a change. The tepidness with which they moved yesterday makes it clear they will take no action without pressure to do so.
The above process will make it clear it is looked at every week and they have to justify with data their position.
There are many problems to come. Tenhaken is a good leader. I don’t want to see this.
I liked that he had balls to stand on his own regardless of what I thought of the position.
Troy for Mayor
Certainly a good first step. We can all learn but instincts are hard to change. The next step would be an in depth explanation of what he learned. And the proof of his new found conviction would be to place this experience into action. Next test will be the budget shortfall. Fool me once….
Good. Now that this over with let’s move on and hope everyone learned something from this for the next pandemic and shut down we’ll have to deal with.
I would be surprised if Paul has any opposition if he runs for re-election. Between flooding, tornados, and COVID, who would possibly want the job of mayor?
Greg Neitzert has and shows leadership. Articulate, researched and humble. No grandstanding just a solid person. Not looking for his name in the lights but a worker for the people.
Maybe not Paul
The livingman.
Mayor Shaggy needs a Velma to give him some courage. Covid has taken over his brain.
He and his family won’t go out yet despite being very, very healthy and young. He must have really aged these past two years.