So how badly is Liz May going to lose the Congressional race? Liz May for Congress – It’s more like Liz May Not.  

With fewer than thirty days until the election, Congressional challenger Liz May finds herself challenged. Challenged by the demands of a campaign in which her participation has been almost exclusively via facebook meme.

May has managed to get a few 4×8 signs to travel east of the Missouri River, which is an accomplishment that the candidate has not been able to achieve, aside from an early and somewhat rambling speech at the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner.

While candidates in this years’ primary election have been equally hobbled by the restrictions necessitated by the COVID19 pandemic, most have found creative ways around it, and provide regular content, and actually campaign.

US Senator Mike Rounds has had signs up for some time, has an active campaign presence, and has been a regular presence in state and national media. His challenger Scyller Borglum has been active on social media, and had a statewide mailing. Congressman Dusty Johnson, again, is a regular presence in the media, has signs up around the state, he’s mailed, he’s has had regular media appearances, and even given the limitations of the pandemic is active.

Liz May? Well… A couple of surrogates have managed to smuggle a couple of inanimate pieces of plastic emblazoned with her logo past the Missouri River barrier which seems to have stymied the candidate, (although she’s looking for $5 if you want a yard sign.) OH! Liz made it to her freezer in this video. And she’s posted a number of facebook memes that you can see nearly anywhere else on Facebook without a plea for cash or a demand that we “#culltheherd” with more emoticons than a 12 year old girl on twitter.

Is this as awful as I’m making this sound?? Well, yes. It is.

If it sounds as if Liz has given up at this point.. well, she might be competitive in her county. But beyond those borders, I question if she’s going to come close to the dead cat bounce figure of 18-20% (the number of people that would vote for a dead cat against a popular incumbent just to be contrarian).

If you look across the spectrum, I can point to several state legislative candidates who are running more aggressive campaigns. And they managed to make it past their refrigerated cooler.

Liz May for Congress in the 2020 GOP primary? It’s more like Liz May Not.