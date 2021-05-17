Fox News reporting on more Kristi Noem for President speculation

From Fox News comes more chatter that everyone wants South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on their speaker list, and she’s hitting some visible and notable events that you might see presidential hopefuls speaking at:

The influential Iowa based social conservative group The FAMiLY Leader on Wednesday announced that Noem will headline their 10th annual Leadership Summit on July 16th in Des Moines.



For a half century Iowa’s caucuses have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar, and any stop in the Hawkeye State by possible White House hopefuls generates more 2024 buzz.