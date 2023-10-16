Friends of John Thune October 2023 FEC Report: $479k raised, $100k disbursements, $17.4 Million Cash on hand.

“U Can’t Touch This”

– M.C. Hammer

US Senator John Thune remains the undisputed heavyweight champion in South Dakota politics, when it comes to fundraising. Once again.

Friends of Thune October 2023 by Pat Powers on Scribd

The Senator’s quarterly fundraising is just a bonus, considering he reported $155,230.77 in dividends/interest. But in case you are interested, Senator Thune reported total receipts of having raised/transferred a total of $479,887.93, against $100,674.44 in expenses , leaving him with $17,436,291.66 cash on hand.

There is no one who can possibly come close, with the exception of Governor Kristi Noem, but her reports are filed with the state on an annual basis during the off-season. So we’ll have to wait to see.