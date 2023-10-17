Former School Superintendent Terry Nebelsick has announced for House in District 22

From my mailbox, former Huron School Superintendent Terry Nebelsick has announced that he will be a candidate in the Distrcit 22 House Race:

Former school administrator Terry Nebelsick of Huron, as well as former teacher Lana Greenfield of Doland, both sent press releases announcing their intention to run for the legislature in the 2024 election. Both District 22 House seats are open this cycle, as current legislator Roger Chase is term limited in the House and Lynn Schneider has chosen not to seek re-election. and.. Nebelsick retired from the Huron School District in 2021, after serving first as the high school principal and then as the district superintendent. A first-time legislative candidate, Nebelsick has served on numerous state-wide education boards, including chairing the S.D. School Finance Accountability Board and the State Board of Education Standards.

Read it here in the Huron Plainsman.

With the former police chief Kevin Van Diepen and Lana Greenfield also in the contest, it looks like we have a primary for D22 House!