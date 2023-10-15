Van Diepen Announces Run for State House
Kevin Van Diepen announces today that he will be run for the open South Dakota House of Representatives seat for District 22. Kevin is a lifelong South Dakota resident and a resident of District 22 since 1985. He is married to his wife of 35 years, Amy, and has one adult child.
Kevin has served the Huron Police Department for the past 35 years and has been the Chief of Police of the past six years. He will retire in April. He has served as a patrol officer, drug task for officer, patrol sergeant, and patrol captain. He is active in the Chief of Police Association and served the past two years on their legislative committee.
“Public safety is a big part of my life. I also believe in the freedoms that we can afford our citizens as a result of the professionalism and dedication of our public safety officers,” Kevin stated in making the announcement. “I truly believe that South Dakota is a great place to live and raise a family, and if given the opportunity to be elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives, I will work hard to make sure that our citizens can continue to enjoy our way of life.”
District 22 consists of Beadle, Spink and western Clark County. The primary election is June, 2024.
6 thoughts on “Van Diepen Announces Run for State House”
Needs to purchase a better shirt and newer tie.
grudznick thinks this fellow is a handsome devil. Not like Mr. Russell is a handsome devil, but pretty good being from Huron.
I think Kevin has a pretty good resume and don’t understand why he felt he should highlight how long he has lived in the state, the district, and how long he has been married to his wife. What do these things have to do with your ability to represent District 22
He needs a better photograph
Looks like a mug shot.
Step up your game Kevin,
Kevin’s a top shelf candidate, as a Republican and even better, as a human being. The knocks against him in other posts are actually strengths — no flash, no self-regard, just quiet doggedness and fairness in his longtime role in public safety. He’ll make a great legislator.
P.S. District 22 residents like his shirt and tie just fine.