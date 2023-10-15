Rep. Deutsch to file resolution supporting Israel after terrorist attack

After the attack on Israel citizens by the terrorist group Hamas, including what one source calls ‘unspeakable acts of sexual violence and infanticide,’ State Representative Fred Deutch has filed a draft resolution supporting Israel which is currently under review at the Legislative Research Council for introduction this next legislative session, which he has shared for our readers:

R E S O L U T I O N

WHEREAS, Hamas was founded with the stated goal of destroying the State of Israel and has been designated by the United States as a Foreign Terrorist Organization; and

WHEREAS, The Hamas terrorist organization launched a brutal, highly organized, and unprecedented attack upon Israel and its citizens in the early morning hours of October 7, 2023; and WHEREAS, In its attack, Hamas has killed hundreds of innocent civilians and taken hundreds of Israeli children, women, elderly, and infirm civilians hostage; and

WHEREAS, In its attack, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets against Israeli population centers in an attempt to kill untold numbers of innocent civilians; and

WHEREAS, The timing of this Hamas terrorism operation to coincide with the observance of the Jewish Sabbath and celebration of the Sukkoth holiday demonstrates the intent to maximize civilian casualties; and

WHEREAS, Hamas continues to brazenly locate elements of its terrorist infrastructure in civilian population centers using civilians as human shields;

Now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the House and Senate of the 99th South Dakota Legislature hereby:

1.Reaffirm its support and unwavering commitment to the welfare, security, and survival of the State of Israel;

2.Recognize Israel ’s right to act decisively and unilaterally in self-defense to protect its citizens;

3.Express its support for Israel ’s right to pursue without interference or condemnation the elimination of Hamas until Hamas is permanently neutralized and public safety is assured;

4.Convey its most heartfelt condolences to all Israeli victims as well as their families and communities;

5.Call upon South Dakota law enforcement to remain vigilant in protecting Jewish South Dakotans and all supporters of Israel from acts of crime and unlawful discrimination that tend to manifest at such times; and

6.Encourage all other American states to likewise condemn Hamas as well as any official body that refuses to recognize Israel ’s right to act decisively in self-defense to protect its citizens.

Thoughts?