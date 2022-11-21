Thank you to the members of the @sdgop State Central Committee for electing me to serve the past 6 years as your state chair. Although I will not be running for re-election, I’m honored to be a member of this family and look forward to continue helping Republicans win elections!
— Dan Lederman (@danlederman) November 21, 2022
5 thoughts on “GOP Chair Dan Lederman on Twitter”
Best news I’ve heard all day!
Will Natvig run for this too?
Natvig and Howard as a dynamic duo.
I’ve heard the gov has a choice.
I would like the gov to come out and oppose the legislature meddling with the party and I’d also like to see the new chair say the same.
the last time we got the Governor’s Choice, the party was run as the Governor’s PAC, there was no recruitment or support for legislative candidates, and the central committee members were treated like mushrooms.
Dan will be missed