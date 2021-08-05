GOP Senator Jessica Castleberry featured on Epoch Times website for performance showing history of China before communism.

A story about South Dakota Republican State Senator Jessica Castleberry has been recently featured at the independent media website Epoch Times about attending a performance in Rapid City of performing arts group Shen Yen:

“I am absolutely loving this performance, and I especially appreciate the perspective of providing pre-communism China,” Castleberry said. “We were so moved by the message that China is more than communism.”

New York-based Shen Yun is dedicated to depicting China before the ruling communists took power in 1949.

Shen Yun is “celebrating the rich history in China that happened before communism took over,” said the Republican senator.

“Something I feel that it is really important that more Americans realize is that it’s really easy to decide you want to be a communist when you live in a free country, but it’s impossible to decide that you want to be free when you live in a communist country,” she stated firmly.