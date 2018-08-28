Gov. Daugaard Calls For Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Sen. McCain
PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is asking that all flags in the state be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the life of Sen. John McCain.
“From his service in Vietnam, to his years in Congress, to his two campaigns for President, John McCain distinguished himself as a true American hero and a statesman,” said Gov. Daugaard. “I ask all South Dakotans to fly their flags at half-staff this Saturday and Sunday in honor of Senator McCain.”
In accordance with the President’s proclamation, the Governor asks that flags remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Sept. 2. McCain’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 1, at Washington National Cathedral. He will be interred the following day at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
-30-
Our governor has more class than our president. Way to go Governor.
John McCain was a POS wake up !
You shouldn’t talk about president bone spurs like that. McCain has more integrity in his little toe than all of Trump’s administration combined.
McCain was a liberal running under the R.
McCain was a war hero who put his country over his party. Something that is lost on our leaders these days.
We never know the motives of others.
Because we can’t discern the motives of others, especially those we don’t know, let’s stick with what we can state with confidence.
McCain was a war hero, he is a sinner and not perfect, and he didn’t fit in an ideological box so we agreed and disagreed with him often on political issues.
I thought war heroes were people who did not get captured? At least that is what the guy apologists bend over backward to cheer for said.
And you were in war, how many times?
McCain represents more Americans than either party does. A majority of us are not right or left, we are somewhere in the middle. This idea that all repubs must be republican on every topic or all Dems must be Dem on every topic is hogwash. These litmus tests do no one good.
had
McCain’s service record is a matter of great debate. As a fellow veteran who has met genuine heroes in my time of service, I am not comfortable applying that honorific to McCain.
Elaborate.
About the genuine military heroes I’ve had the honor of meeting or about the questions regarding the quality of McCain’s service record?
As a fellow veteran myself, what makes you think you are knowledgeable enough to judge who is or isn’t a hero? If there is one thing that tells me how crappy a person is, it is when they act like being a veteran gives them some sort of leg up on judging other vets. Get over yourself. At least he served unlike our current Coward in Chief.
Have you looked in a mirror lately? I didn’t judge McCain. I simply stated I think there is enough controversy surrounding his service to make me uncomfortable calling him a hero. I brought up my own service not to bring attention to myself, but to express gratitude at having been afforded the opportunity to meet heroes whose quality of character and service are beyond question.
Say what you will about Sarah Palin; her eulogy was among the most moving on record:
“Senator McCain is now a shining star in God’s immortal heaven. In fact, I can see him from my house.”
he picked her, we didn’t
One of the few good decisions he made that year. It’s a shame he treated her in such a dishonorable fashion after he lost to Obama 2-1.
Interesting that he heaped praise on Obama over the years while doing his best to besmirch Palin’s good name.
it was a horrible decision, either he left it to his horrible campaign staff, or he himself decided to fall on his sword and lose in 2008. i don’t see any other possibility.
It gave him the only serious bump he managed to force out of the polls. His campaign was abysmal. His personal performance was laughable. Blaming Palin for his failings is despicable.
all the palin fans scream about how they would have stayed home if palin wasn’t vp. HA. data from 2008 and romney ryan in 2012 show gop conservative grass roots to be the strongest and most consistently motivated voter bloc there is. mccain’s pick of palin drove away the feckless centrists he might otherwise have won.
He chose Palin because he realized the base wasn’t with him and he had no chance of competeing with Obama for the hearts and minds of so called centrist voters. He hoped picking a firebrand would activate the base and that picking a woman would sway just enough undecided Ushuaia moderates to make a difference.
Mushy moderates.