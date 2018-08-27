Noem Statement on U.S.-Mexico Trade Negotiations

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today released the following statement following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a preliminary agreement with Mexico on North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiations:

“South Dakota producers grow the world’s best corn, soybeans, livestock, and small grains, and they deserve to be able to trade those goods in a fair, open, and competitive marketplace. President Trump’s announcement today is encouraging. I’m hopeful it is a first step in driving Canada to the table and once again offering South Dakota producers greater certainty in trade.”

Noem is a member of the Ways & Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade issues in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the White House, the U.S.-Mexico pact includes:

Continuation of zero tariffs on agricultural products;

New standards for agricultural biotechnology;

Improved transparency and non-discriminatory treatments for agricultural product standards;

Enhanced rules for science-based sanitary and phytosanitary measures; and

New disciplines on geographical indications and common names for cheeses, among other things.

