Gov. Kristi Noem Issues Statement on Attacks in Afghanistan

Today Governor Kristi Noem released the following statement in response to the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan:

“Like many South Dakotans, I have seen the reports of the terrible attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan. We are still learning the full scope of the damage, and the number of those injured or killed, but the Pentagon has confirmed Americans are among the casualties.

“Let me first say that my thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Afghanistan – Americans and Afghans alike. My heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones and friends today and those who were injured in these attacks.

“As we learn more details over the next 24 hours, one thing will be clear: these attacks are a result of the Biden Administration’s reckless failure to secure the situation before withdrawing troops. How we respond will come to define the Biden-Harris Administration for a generation. The world is looking to America for its leadership in the face of a cowardly attack on our military and allied forces helping evacuate refugees from the Hamid Karzai Airport.

“To those South Dakotans who served in Afghanistan, I want to say thank you. To the families of the seven South Dakotans who died serving in Afghanistan – and the 36 total who were killed fighting the War on Terror – I want to say that your sacrifice in service to our country was worth it. America is safer because of you. Afghan women and children have an example of freedom because of you. We stand with you and thank you for your service. And we are here to serve you.”

Information about the Veteran’s Affairs Department and services to veterans is available atvetaffairs.sd.gov or call 605-773-3269. Veterans in crisis can call the hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or send a text to 838255 to receive free, confidential support.

###