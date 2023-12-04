Gov. Noem and Colleagues Oppose the Chinese Communist Party Owning American Land

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and 16 of her fellow Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden opposing the Chinese Communist Party owning American land. The letter was also sent to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. House and Senate leadership. You can read the letter here.

“Numerous governors and state legislatures have taken action to protect our citizens form the imminent national security threat of the Chinese Communist Party,” wrote Governor Noem and her colleagues. “But national security demands a national response from national leaders. The responsibility is now with you – follow the lead of our states and prevent CCP amassing of American lands.”

In their letter, the governors call out the Biden Administration for failing to address the threat at hand – leaving states to step up to do the job. South Dakota has, in turn, created the blueprint for state-led foreign policy.

“For too long, we have allowed dangerous and adversarial governments to infiltrate our country. Our states will tolerate such allowances no longer,” continued Governor Noem and the other governors. “The Biden Administration must reckon with the fact that such entities are plain threats to our national security, our farmers, and our citizenry.”

Governor Noem was joined by the following Republican governors in issuing the statement:

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

###