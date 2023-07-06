Gov. Noem Establishes the America 250th South Dakota Commission

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem signed Executive Order 2023-11 to establish the America 250th South Dakota Commission. The purpose of this commission is to prepare for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026.

“Our United States of America is the greatest nation to ever exist in the history of the world. In less than three years, we’re turning 250. This momentous occasion deserves a year-long celebration worthy of our great country,” said Governor Noem. “I am looking forward to working with the America 250th South Dakota Commission to commemorate our history. Together, we will cherish our founding principles and celebrate our Freedoms.”

The America 250th South Dakota Commission will plan, encourage, develop, coordinate, and promote observances and activities to be held in South Dakota in honor of the 250th anniversary of our nation’s beginning.

Governor Noem may appoint as many members as she deems necessary to carry out the directives of the commission. This will include:

Cabinet Secretaries, or their designee;

Director of the State Historical Society, serving as chairperson;

The State Librarian;

Representative(s) form the Board of Regents;

Representative(s) of the Historical Society Foundation;

Members appointed by the governor representing the geographic and cultural diversity of the state;

Representative(s) and senator(s) of the state legislature;

Representative(s) of local history organizations; and,

Any other interested representative(s) deemed necessary by the governor.

The America 250th South Dakota Commission will complete its work and be dissolved and repealed on March 31, 2027, with a prior report to the governor that will be maintained in the State Archives for a potential tricentennial commission to use in preparation for its work in 2076.

