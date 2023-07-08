Governor Krist Noem weighs in on the important controversy of the day! July 7, 2023 @SoDakCampaigns Zesto’s > Ben and Jerry’s pic.twitter.com/QeCPgCgA72 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 6, 2023 Way the heck better… Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
41 thoughts on “Governor Krist Noem weighs in on the important controversy of the day!”
Leave it to Kristi to inject politics into… everything.
I’ve had Zesto many times. It’s good. B&G Milkyway is “way” better. But I guess that posing with a Sioux Falls cone might make her look too liberal.
Zesto, B&G Milkyway…..nope…..Aberdeen’s Twist Cone is hands down the best!
Zesto is the Besto! And the PIerre Zesto is much better than any others in the state. Twist Cone in Aberdeen comes in second. Milky Way doesn’t come close to either.
This is clearly a man that has not crossed to the freedom loving half of the state
No SDSU Ice Cream mention?!?
BLASPHEMY!!!
(For those of you who want to get political on this, this is what regular people call “humor”.)
Someone should inform Ben and Jerry that the stolen land was previously stolen from the Kiowa by the Sioux. Todays question is who do we give the land back to?
According to historian Tom Correa, the historical occupation of the Black Hills was the result of a series of brutal wars between tribes. The Arikara Indian nation was the first to occupy the area when they arrived around 1100AD and controlled the area until around 1500 – 1530 AD when they were defeated by the Crow nation. The Crow were pushed out by the Pawnee, who were defeated by the Kiowa, who were defeated by the Cheyenne who were defeated by the Lakota when they arrived in 1765, who were subsequently defeated by the United States.
No trucker or cowboy hat? No Carhart vest? Stage props must be at the cleaners or in the closet at that taxpayer funded Capitol studio built especially for our part time occupant of the Governor’s office. Nice to see her in South Dakota for once. Pierre Zesto was not far away were her constituents being South Dakota farmers, ranchers, their supporters asking for her help while their property tights are being trampled on.
“No trucker or cowboy hat? No Carhart vest? Stage props must be at the cleaners or in the closet at that taxpayer funded Capitol studio built especially for our part time occupant of the Governor’s office.”
OK Loren, why not just stay and play at the DFP litter box?
I get tired of the stench of skunk, constant virtue-signaling, plagiarizing and false claims without listing sources by P. Aitch whom I’ll refer to as Psychosis Lansing for now on over there. Need a break after a while. Electing Noem was a mistake.
Lowest unemployment in the nation No shut down during Covid. Balanced budget. Reduction in sales tax etc. etc. etc. Best Governor mistake ever!
False! You have been duped!
i bet target has some ben & jerrys. i’ll find out.
Nobody beats the DQ in Madison
Thursday July 27th is Miracle Treat Day
everybody who is anybody will be at the DQ in Madison
Zesto isn’t ice cream. It’s a dairy dessert, but not ice cream. Should have went with sdsu ice cream.
Zesto malts in Pierre are the gold standard. Don’t doubt they put together a hardy dish of ice cream at South Dakota State…Moo U. It’s tax subsidized ice cream so it had better be good. But Zesto in Pierre has a long, long tradition of satisfying customers of all political persuasions. As to eminent domain, I’m for willing buyers and willing sellers.
Keep it on topic, please.