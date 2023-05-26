Gov. Noem Launches Whistleblower Hotline for Higher Education
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced a new whistleblower hotline for students, faculty, parents, and taxpayers to report concerns at institutions of higher education in South Dakota. These individuals can call 605-773-5916 to voice their concerns.
“Our children are our future, and South Dakota universities and technical colleges should best prepare them for our future,” said Governor Noem. “As I work with our Board of Regents and Board of Technical Education to chart our path for higher education, we are giving students, faculty, and parents this tool to help voice any concerns so that they can be addressed.”
Governor Noem first announced this whistleblower hotline in a letter to the Board of Regents.
Governor Noem recently appointed Jim Lochner and Doug Morrison to the South Dakota Board of Regents. She will be making additional appointments to the Board of Regents in the near future.
This looks like a Chinese import.
People that don’t like Spearfish don’t like Spearfish because of the geology.
They usually don’t like it because of some of the strange behavior that endures here.
I’ve been back here going on 12 years, now, and I’ve story boarded the book about my experience as a worldly outsider with exceptionally thick skin and an aptitude for diffusing social engineering s-shows.
The culture of this town literally pushes people into poverty and on to social services. There is no desire to create foundational economies and upward mobility for young high school graduates into future proof jobs (EB5 and H1B are very, very bad for our community). It seems to be all sex ops, exploitation, and draining people ala the Dark Crystal.
The first step to fixing a problem, sadly, is facing the problem and removing leader that cause them (not necessarily elected leaders).
The way Spearfish has operated in that time (which includes the university) has been perplexing and obnoxious.
But I love the geology so I stayed.
I also LOVE a good brain fight and test of will (you have no idea what I’ve been through and how hard it’s made me in some important ways).
When people hear I’m from here and they are from some other state or have never lived near Spearfish, they usually have nice things to say. When speaking to SD insiders, though, you get slurs like “fascists” and “spearditch”.
It’s earned, but not by me.
I’m making my stand here, and I am humbled by all the support from people of all walks of life who have been damaged by what I would call lazy economic leadership (among other things done lazily).
Where we are, how we got here, where we want to go, and how we’re going to get there .. that’s my focus.
The Governor just left some teeth on the ground and opened a nice wide path forward.
Good.
Because for a long time the bad outweighed the good .. probably still does, but it’s calculus; a quickly changing problem changing at a changing rate.
From what I could see of the incoming class, BHSU’s house better be in order, because parents are not just watching, they are on watch.
Higher education starts with reason/common sense, western values like free speech and self defense, cleaning out the G.D. heavy drugs, checking the pill pushing psychotropic community, and full access to children for parents while allowing a natural progression of independence for children, who all have different timelines for everything.
BHSU’s “separation ritual” is a bad strategy (we just went through that cute little isht show) and gets things off on the wrong foot.
THANK YOU GOVERNOR NOEM AND TEAM.
Please follow up and follow through.
I’ll be doing my thing for as long as I can.
don’t like Spearfish should read don’t not like Spearfish (it’s a double negative, but I would argue an appropriate one).
Who will resign from the freedom caucus to join the board of regents? Who else loves freedom as much as our governor? Will Sue Peterson drop her senate run to serve freedom? Will Bethany Soye? Julie Auch led the fight against the communist Chinese takeover of our monitory policy and she would be great. Amelia Joy just her advanced degree in Washington while serving full time as the govs press secretary. What about Maggie Seidel? She’s eligible and lives in Pierre now I believe fighting for student success. The options for freedom are endless.
If they’re in college, they know how to contact you already, Kristi. Students should flood her tattler hotline with complaints about the food.
She should focus on running the things she’s in charge of.