Gov. Noem Pledges to Keep Elections Free and Fair

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem sent a letter to the South Dakota State Legislature, thanking them for their continued emphasis on free and fair elections in South Dakota. In the letter, Governor Noem promised to continue working with legislators on election integrity in the upcoming legislative session. You can read the Governor’s letter here.

“It is our duty as elected officials to deliver free and fair elections — the people of South Dakota deserve no less. Those elections must have integrity,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Our American form of government is built on the people’s voice, which they speak at the ballot box.”

Governor Noem was responding to a letter received from 24 state legislators last week. In their letter, the group of legislators praised the Governor’s past leadership in preserving the state’s election integrity. The Governor thanked lawmakers for their help in those efforts.

“I appreciate the attention of the legislature on this important issue, and I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together to strengthen South Dakota’s already excellent election laws,” continued Governor Noem.

Earlier this year, Governor Noem signed a ban on “Zuck Bucks” in South Dakota, prohibiting private funding of election costs.

Governor Noem stated that all elections in South Dakota should be conducted in a transparent fashion. She said the public needs to have faith in the voting process.

“That also includes ensuring that the right to vote is not tainted by illegal ballot harvesting or improperly ‘stuffed” ballot boxes,” wrote Governor Noem.