Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed the following seven bills into law:
- SB 188 modifies the time before which rural access infrastructure grant moneys must be expended or obligated;
- HB 1085 specifies the venue of appeal to circuit court for persons committed to a mental health facility;
- HB 1088 removes the option for a court services officer to prepare documentation in an adoption proceeding;
- HB 1117 repeals a requirement for the filing of an annual report regarding prearranged funeral trust contracts;
- HB 1126 permits an alternative delivery method for issuance of a policy by an insurer;
- HB 1129 repeals the session law authorizing the Board of Regents to contract for the design and construction of a new dairy research and extension farm on the campus of South Dakota State University, and to declare an emergency; and,
- HB 1135 expands definitions pertaining to the purchasing of grain.
Governor Noem has signed 108 bills into law this legislative session.
###