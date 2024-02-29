It’s maroon cardigan day in the Senate in honor of Senate President Pro Temp Lee Schoenbeck

Pull over! No, it’s a cardigan. But thanks for noticing.

Today is maroon cardigan day in the South Dakota State Senate in honor of the traditional garb of South Dakota President Pro Tempore and long time legislative leader Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown who is in his last days of what he says is his final legislative session.

And one of the legislators was nice enough to send me video to share.

The session isn’t going to be the same without Lee. Love him or hate him, Senator Lee Schoenbeck has been a driving force behind the Senate and how they’ve led the conversation over the last 4 years.