I saw this, and my initial reaction was “oh, god.”
Rep. Phil Jensen, who once opined that people should be able to ban people of color from their business, introduced a commemoration in the South Dakota Legislature to honor Aunt Jemina today.
The commemoration of the woman who portrayed the pancake icon and died over 100 years ago actually has nothing to do with South Dakota if you read the language of the measure, which Senator Tom Pischke of Dell Rapids also signed on for as co-sponsor.
It is just another odd & bizarre action from Jensen, who seems to have a predilection for racially tinged statements.
4 thoughts on “Legislator who wanted to legalize race-based discrimination trying to honor Aunt Jemima in SD Legislature”
it’s fascinating to have been unwillingly gerrymandered into rep jensen’s district for this election year. i do buy and enjoy the syrup.
I disagree. This is neither odd nor bizarre…..for both Rep. Jensen nor Senator Pischke that is.
Two men who are mentally and ethically unfit for any public office.
grudznick would like for Mr. Zitterich to weigh in on this topic.