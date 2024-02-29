What’s going on with some of the county Republican organizations, as they just ignore what the state party position is?

In the run up to the Senate Bill 201 debate today, there’s been a bit of interesting traffic on social media from county Republican organizations.

Interesting, as GOP breakaway groups are supporting attacks on the compromise legislation that was created by the House and Senate Republican majority leaders:

I know I’m likely missing a few, but these are party groups that are organized under the umbrella of the South Dakota Republican Party. At the same time the Republican party itself has adopted no position on Senate Bill 201, much less on carbon capture pipelines.

No Central Committee resolution. No statement of opposition by the executive board. No nothing. Yet, here are these party county groups ignoring the will of the GOP as a whole and directly advocating for the defeat of these bills being led by Republicans.

It’s actually kind of crazy in light of the press release about the recent carbon pipeline survey I posted earlier today which notes:

The South Dakota Ag Alliance released poll results showing a majority (55%) of Republican primary voters support carbon capture pipelines when landowners are given further protections and additional compensation. and Twenty-two percent said no and twenty-three percent were undecided. https://dakotawarcollege.com/sd-ag-alliance-poll-shows-strong-support-for-carbon-pipelines-with-landowner-protections-and-additional-compensation/

So, only 22% of Republicans are actually against the concept. Yet some GOP groups are screaming for the compromise measure’s defeat?

One county, Butte County, has their people posting to other county GOP organizations to make it appear as those other counties oppose the pipeline, when that couldn’t be farther from the truth, as this fringe party organization group hundreds of miles away, sows discontent in the other GOP county groups.

Leaving one to wonder What on earth are they doing? Because they aren’t helping the Republican cause.

As one long-time carrier of water for the elephant noted to me today, “County parties should not be taking positions on such major policies, unless the state party passes a resolution. This will make fundraising for the party even more difficult. They will destroy our party for all at every level. Even good counties will suffer because of guilt by association.“

And that’s the problem. The small minority and loud populists who are doing this stuff and trying to push a message they shouldn’t be pushing in the first place don’t care if they choke the Republican party off from long-time supporters and donors who look at this kind of thing and just tap out.

It doesn’t matter to them that they have already damaged the GOP’s ability to raise money from a broad spectrum of supporters for the purpose of helping to win elections. They want to plain put a stake in the party’s heart and alienate anyone who has supported the policy in the past who doesn’t meet their test of ideological purity.

Those former supporters & donors they’ve turned off? They’ve already been finding their way to political action committees to support candidates they align with ideologically. And if anyone is yet still giving, they’ll stop giving GOP groups the time of day when they come around with hat in hand to try to get them put an ad in their annual dinner program, much less support them broadly.

I already know a number of them who take a hard pass on that. This will just accelerate the exodus.

And as these strident attacks drive people away, these runaway groups just don’t care. And it won’t matter.

That is, until they find themselves losing elections and find themselves asking “what happened?”