SD Ag Alliance Poll Shows Strong Support for Carbon Pipelines with Landowner Protections and Additional Compensation

SD Ag Alliance Releases Poll Showing Strong Support for Carbon Pipelines with Landowner Protections and Additional Compensation
(Pierre, SD) Earlier this month, the South Dakota Ag Alliance released poll results showing a majority (55%) of Republican primary voters support carbon capture pipelines when landowners are given further protections and additional compensation.
When asked the question, “Would you support carbon capture pipelines in South Dakota, if the legislature provided for more protections and additional compensation for South Dakota landowners?”, Fifty-five percent of Republicans said yes. Twenty-two percent said no and twenty-three percent were undecided.
The poll was conducted by co/efficient, a national research and analytics company that has done work in all 50 states. The poll was commissioned by the SD Ag Alliance, a nonprofit organization. The poll included 1,017 likely Republican Primary voters. It was conducted on January 30th and January 31st, 2024, using mobile text message responses and landline phone interviews. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.06%.
“The poll is further evidence that a majority of South Dakotans support carbon capture pipelines when protections and additional compensation are put in place for South Dakota landowners,” said Rob Skjonsberg, founding member.
“A super majority of all landowners along the pipeline route already support the project,” said Jason Glodt, founding member. “A majority of Republican voters in the state also support the project so long as the legislature passes landowner protections and provides additional compensation.”
The SD Ag Alliance is supporting a legislative package comprised of three bills (Senate Bill 201 and House Bills 1185 and 1186) that provide protections for landowners, funding for counties and regulatory certainty for businesses.
A memo from the polling firm is attached.
South Dakota Carbon Capture Memo by Pat Powers on Scribd
7 thoughts on “SD Ag Alliance Poll Shows Strong Support for Carbon Pipelines with Landowner Protections and Additional Compensation”
good
I gotta believe that serious lawmakers will rise to the occasion.
And even more landowners on the actual pipeline route support the project- with nearly 75% signing voluntary easements.
I don’t think people are against pipelines, they are against the use of eminent domain for a private company.
Let’s really be honest. The opponents aren’t against eminent domain for oil pipelines owned by private or even foreign companies. They have no problem with other privates entities using eminent domain for other applications. What they really have a problem with is this supports climate change efforts and they don’t want to assist those efforts. Natural gas, oil, and anhydrous are far more sinister and they are right in our communities. The SD firefighters association did training all over the state and they support this pipeline because even they know there are other things to fear more. New pipelines are much safer.
It would be quite interesting to look at the CO2 opponents views of the Keystone XL pipeline. Would wager there would be quite a few that were upset at the Standing Rock protests.
And this is why, despite the wackadoodles posting on the facebook pages of the Minnehaha and Pennington County Republicans, the state party has not, and should not, take a stand for or against the pipeline issue..
Efforts to get the Central Committee to pass a resolution against it were ill-advised.Going forward, those efforts are still ill-advised.
The state Republican party platform has been pro-business, pro-agriculture, and pro-ethanol for years. The plank which is pro-private property rights limits the party’s support to the protections offered by the fifth amendment to the US Constitution.