SD Ag Alliance Poll Shows Strong Support for Carbon Pipelines with Landowner Protections and Additional Compensation

SD Ag Alliance Releases Poll Showing Strong Support for Carbon Pipelines with Landowner Protections and Additional Compensation

(Pierre, SD) Earlier this month, the South Dakota Ag Alliance released poll results showing a majority (55%) of Republican primary voters support carbon capture pipelines when landowners are given further protections and additional compensation.

When asked the question, “Would you support carbon capture pipelines in South Dakota, if the legislature provided for more protections and additional compensation for South Dakota landowners?”, Fifty-five percent of Republicans said yes. Twenty-two percent said no and twenty-three percent were undecided.

The poll was conducted by co/efficient, a national research and analytics company that has done work in all 50 states. The poll was commissioned by the SD Ag Alliance, a nonprofit organization. The poll included 1,017 likely Republican Primary voters. It was conducted on January 30th and January 31st, 2024, using mobile text message responses and landline phone interviews. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.06%.

“The poll is further evidence that a majority of South Dakotans support carbon capture pipelines when protections and additional compensation are put in place for South Dakota landowners,” said Rob Skjonsberg, founding member.

“A super majority of all landowners along the pipeline route already support the project,” said Jason Glodt, founding member. “A majority of Republican voters in the state also support the project so long as the legislature passes landowner protections and provides additional compensation.”

The SD Ag Alliance is supporting a legislative package comprised of three bills (Senate Bill 201 and House Bills 1185 and 1186) that provide protections for landowners, funding for counties and regulatory certainty for businesses.

A memo from the polling firm is attached.

