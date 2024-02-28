Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed the following nine bills into law:

SB 11 prohibits a practitioner from referring a patient to a medical cannabis clinic with which the practitioner or an immediate family member has a financial relationship and provides a penalty therefor;

SB 46 authorizes the disclosure of referral status by Department of Human Services personnel;

SB 94 amends provisions pertaining to the partners in education tax credit program;

SB 131 includes shelterbelts as a factor affecting productivity in determining assessed value of agricultural land;

HB 1007 amends the requirement to employ a county veterans’ service officer;

HB 1008 modifies the eligibility for admission to the state veterans’ home and repeal the residency requirement;

HB 1023 provides immunity from liability for certain actions of the State Bar and its agents;

HB 1091 enacts the Interstate Insurance Product Regulation Compact; and,

HB 1104 enhances the penalty for accessory to first- or second-degree murder.

A photo of Governor Noem signing HB 1104 with the prime sponsors, Senator Stalzer and Representative Fitzgerald, can be found here.

Governor Noem has signed 97 bills into law this legislative session.

###