From facebook, District 30 Senate Candidate Amber Hulse continues to pick up endorsements in her primary against Julie Frye-Mueller, with both the Custer County Sheriff and the Mayor of Custer signing on:
One thought on “D30 Senate Candidate Amber Hulse picking up endorsements in race against Julie Frye Mueller”
I’m not of their caliber, but I’m also endorsing Amber. She is far and away a better candidate than JFM.