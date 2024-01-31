Gov. Noem Signs Bills Prioritizing Tribal Relations into Law

Signs First Bills of Legislative Session

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed the first bills of the 2024 legislative session into law. The first two bills she signed into law prioritize tribal relations.

The first bill Governor Noem signed into law, SB 3, extends the length of time allowed for a tax agreement with an Indian tribe. And HB 1041 modifies the definition of public infrastructure to allow a federally recognized Indian tribe to be eligible for housing infrastructure grants and loans and to declare an emergency.

“Our state’s rich tribal history and culture are crucial to the fabric of South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “With this legislation, we are prioritizing the relationships between the State and the tribes, and I hope these bills will help us to continue having conversations about how to work together for the betterment of all South Dakotans.”

Governor Noem also signed following 2 bills into law:

SB 7 revises the water resources projects list; and,

HB 1019 clarifies language regarding sales and use tax in certain statutes.

Governor Noem has signed 4 bills into law this legislative session.

###