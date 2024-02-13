Gov. Noem Signs Bills to Promote Public Health into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed five bills to promote public health into law.

“These bills will keep South Dakotans safe and healthy,” said Governor Noem. “When xylazine, otherwise known as the ‘zombie’ drug, is mixed with fentanyl, it makes an already deadly drug even deadlier, and it brings with it a whole host of negative health consequences. I am proud to sign legislation that keeps our healthcare professions fair and protects people from deadly drugs.”

Governor Noem held signing ceremonies for SB 87, which revises provisions related to the State Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners and its appointed professional councils (photo) and HB 1028, which classifies xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance, establish permissible uses (photo).

Governor Noem highlighted HB 1028 in her State of the State Address.

Governor Noem also signed the following three public health bills into law:

HB 1012 adopts the interstate counseling licensure compact and revise educational requirements to comply with the compact;

HB 1017 adopts the psychology interjurisdictional licensure compact; and,

HB 1024 requires that an application for a medical marijuana registry identification card include a notice of federal law regarding firearms and the unlawful use of a controlled substance.

Governor Noem also held a bill signing reenactment for two compact bills that she has already signed into law this legislative session. She held this ceremony for HB 1013, which adopts the advanced practice registered nurse compact, and HB 1015, which adopts the social work licensure compact. Photos from the bill signing reenactment ceremonies can be found here and here.

Governor Noem has signed 58 bills into law this legislative session.

