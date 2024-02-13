As I can attest to myself, you are defined by your enemies. And Senator Mike Rounds has picked up some new ones who don’t like it when we eat meat.
Juicy, tasty flame grilled meat…
One thought on “PETA complains about Senator Rounds’ latest legislation”
The much bigger deal is Rounds (and Thune) betraying us with a yes vote to $90 billion in foreign aid with nothing for border security.
These people are despicable.