Gov. Noem Signs Bills to Take Care of People

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed bills to take care of the South Dakota people, including SB 58, which funds both the construction of a new state public health lab and the renovation of the existing lab.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our State Health Lab helped us to take care of South Dakotans who needed it, and the new lab will bolster our capabilities to support our healthcare systems,” said Governor Noem. “Since I took office, we have placed a priority on taking care of people by cutting red tape and making it easier for South Dakotans to get the care they need in the way that they need it.”

The Governor also signed the following 12 bills to take care of people:

Governor Noem has signed 174 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.

