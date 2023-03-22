Gov. Noem Signs Election Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Noem signed 12 election bills into law. Governor Noem signed some of the election bills alongside Secretary of State Monae Johnson. You can find photos of that signing here .

“South Dakota’s election laws are built with integrity. We have one of the best election systems in the nation,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “With these laws, we will further strengthen our fantastic system and provide accountability for the future.”

The election bills include:

Governor Noem has signed 183 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

