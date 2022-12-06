Gov. Noem to Deliver 2022 Budget Address Today

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the 2022 Budget Address, unveiling her budget proposal for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2023 and Fiscal Year 2024.

Governor Noem will discuss South Dakota’s best economy in America and continued record revenues.

The address will take place at 1pm CT/12pm MT in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The address will be livestreamed on South Dakota Public Broadcasting, SD.net, and Facebook.com/GovNoem.

