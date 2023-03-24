Gov. Noem VETOES Classifying Marijuana as Hemp
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem VETOED House Bill 1209, which would increase the amount of THC allowed in industrial hemp to 5%, classifying marijuana as hemp. You can find Governor Noem’s VETO letter here.
“Federally, marijuana is classified as anything that contains over 0.3% THC,” said Governor Noem. “If this bill were to become law, South Dakota would allow hemp products and crops to contain over sixteen times more THC than is currently allowed at the federal level.”
Last year, the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources worked with members of the hemp industry, as well as legislators, to compromise and allow for 1% THC levels for a production in process. Research shows that 1% THC levels are the trigger for causing psychotropic effects on humans.
“Only two states allow a product in process to contain up to 5% TCH: Colorado and New York, both of which have legalized recreational marijuana,” continued Governor Noem. “South Dakota voters spoke clearly this past November: they do not want recreational marijuana. If I allowed this bill to become law, it would jeopardize the clearly expressed will of the people. Increasing the THC level to 5% would hinder our successful hemp program and undermine enforcement of our drug laws.”
Governor Noem has signed 196 bills and vetoed five this legislative session.
###
4 thoughts on “Gov. Noem VETOES Classifying Marijuana as Hemp”
I think South Dakotans spoke more clearly when they approved it in 2020.
As a reminder, 225,260 voted in favor in 2020 (190,477 opposed)
In 2022, 163,584 voted in favor (183,879 opposed)
Spinning the turnout game as some mandate is cherry-picking at its finest
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
South Dakota will eventually achieve full human freedom for cannabis, an easy to grow plant with amazing properties and compounds that are useful in human health endeavors.
How did America get into the bad habit of making things illegal to monopolize them in the marketplace?
I think I know ..
Thank you America’s Governor! Marijuana bad! Potheads bad! We South Dakotans need pothead reduction. Let’s not turn South Dakota into Colorado or Oregon. Bad!
Thank you Governor.