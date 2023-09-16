Gov. Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Continues to Bring People to South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” nationwide workforce recruitment campaign is still telling South Dakota’s story to the rest of the nation. California recently became the first state with over 1,000 applicants.

“These ads have achieved their goal: people are talking about South Dakota. Those of us who were born and raised here know how wonderful the state is – and it’s time for the rest of America to see that, too,” said Governor Noem. “I am so happy to see folks from all over the country looking into moving their families to South Dakota. Freedom-loving Americans from coast to coast want to be a part of the great life we’ve all built for ourselves here in the heartland.”

6,792 people have applied to move to South Dakota through “Freedom Works Here.” Over 1,547 applicants are in the final stages of moving to South Dakota. The most applications have come from California (1,048), Florida (519), Texas (488), Minnesota (374), and New York (312). 183 South Dakotans have also used the campaign as a tool to get plugged into career opportunities. A map showing where applicants are from can be found here.

These numbers represent those working directly through the “Freedom Works Here” program. Even more people are finding jobs and moving to South Dakota of their own accord after seeing the ads.

More information about the Freedom Works Here campaign can be found here.

###