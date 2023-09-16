Gov. Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Continues to Bring People to South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” nationwide workforce recruitment campaign is still telling South Dakota’s story to the rest of the nation. California recently became the first state with over 1,000 applicants.
“These ads have achieved their goal: people are talking about South Dakota. Those of us who were born and raised here know how wonderful the state is – and it’s time for the rest of America to see that, too,” said Governor Noem. “I am so happy to see folks from all over the country looking into moving their families to South Dakota. Freedom-loving Americans from coast to coast want to be a part of the great life we’ve all built for ourselves here in the heartland.”
6,792 people have applied to move to South Dakota through “Freedom Works Here.” Over 1,547 applicants are in the final stages of moving to South Dakota. The most applications have come from California (1,048), Florida (519), Texas (488), Minnesota (374), and New York (312). 183 South Dakotans have also used the campaign as a tool to get plugged into career opportunities. A map showing where applicants are from can be found here.
These numbers represent those working directly through the “Freedom Works Here” program. Even more people are finding jobs and moving to South Dakota of their own accord after seeing the ads.
More information about the Freedom Works Here campaign can be found here.
###
12 thoughts on “Gov. Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Continues to Bring People to South Dakota”
I’ve been happy to see some of our elected officials moving away from the boring content and making some entertaining video and print ads.
Kudos to kristi. She is the right person to promote South dakota. Her being in the videos and showing a sense of humor is good for SD and she is the best sales person we have when it comes to finding someone to be in the videos.
Correct!
“Oooh, I love to dance a little side-step. Now they see me; now they don’t; I’ve come and gone.”
I hope they are targeting residents of Staten Island. Those folks need Snake Plissken to rescue them.
come to think about it, Kristi could do the Snake Plissken look for her next ad. A sleeveless t-shirt, leather pants, eye patch, and guns, she could totally rock that look.
Noem is doing an amazing job. I just worry that Rhoden won’t be able to carry her legacy forward in ’26. It’s important someone with Noem’s vision and policies succeeds her for the future of SD.
i think matt michels proved the l-g isn’t necessarily the next in line. if governor noem becomes vp, rhoden would have two years incumbency under his belt. so there’s that.
Freedumb, Family values our Governor Kristi Noem leads by example!
I thought it was pay to play to see the results? No story out there yet on the shakedown of locals to pay for her campaign style ads. Keep winning Kristi. It is something to see.
Plenty of stories starting to break about her and Lewandowski’s affair though.