Governor Kristi Noem speaking to Brookings County GOP monthly meeting this Saturday

@SoDakCampaigns

The Brookings County GOP announced yesterday that “on Saturday, November 20, at 9:00 a.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, following a short business meeting Governor Kristi Noem will update us on issues and challenges facing South Dakota.”  

I’m sure that’s going to be a well attended meeting!

 

