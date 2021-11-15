The Brookings County GOP announced yesterday that “on Saturday, November 20, at 9:00 a.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, following a short business meeting Governor Kristi Noem will update us on issues and challenges facing South Dakota.”
I’m sure that’s going to be a well attended meeting!
2 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem speaking to Brookings County GOP monthly meeting this Saturday”
I think Sanford is willing to sacrifice Noem to preserve access to cannabis revenues. Who is running against Governor Noem in the primary?
“access” could also read “state sponsored monopoly”