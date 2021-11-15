The Primary Dusty Johnson facebook group of goofiness is upset with Congressman Dusty Johnson again.. Probably just because hating Dusty is their entire raison d’être for existing. This time, Dusty had the audacity to vote the way they wanted, so now the group feel the need to complain about him for that.
And even more laughably, the founder of the group, Texas resident Dan Kraemer, seems to think that Donald Trump is going to come in and not just endorse Taffy Howard, but put his cash behind her.
I’m just not holding my breath on that one.
13 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson haters upset he voted their way, and more nuttiness”
I think Dusty’s incumbency will protect him indefinitely from any primary challenge. But I think he’d struggle to run for any other statewide office.
By the numbers, Dusty is the most popular elected official in South Dakota overall. Among Republican primary voters, he is second only to Kristi Noem.
He knows how to work hard, avoid missteps and raise money. The idea that he’d “struggle” is ludicrous.
Yep. I’d say Dusty might arguably have the best ground game in the state right now as well.
I’d put Noem in last….never heard so many Republicans complain about a fellow Republican before….
But then you should look at the statistics. When people only use their own logic and their own echo chamber, that’s how you end up with some of the biggest yahoo’s running…
Just wait.
Like we are for election fraud proof?
I hope Trump does come in and endorse Taffy and give her all the money she needs. Dusty will still CRUSH her. And the Trump influence will continue to wain. Can’t be rid of him soon enough.
Trump doesn’t have money. The apprentice was a TV show. Not reality. He’s got some PAC dollars which is the new grift but he won’t share.
I didn’t really want to become famous in South Dakota. I thought your supporters only followed MSNBC. At least, you spelled my name right. Who knows. You may see MTG in South Dakota.
Gross.
Trump ain’t coming fellas. Wish he was, but don’t count on it.
He’s got bigger fish to fry in the GOP.
Thune has already bended the knee (Hershel Walker)
Dusty is just too popular.
Noem is already beholden to him.
The issue with Trumpy-local politicians is that they don’t understand Trump at all. They all think that they’re the Trump candidates when they couldn’t be further from a Trump candidate. Trump likes winners. He’ll back the sure thing not some wacko fringe candidate named after a mediocre candy.
Dusty is 100% conservative. Way more conservative than Trump. If 45 endorses (and that’s a big if – it borders on the delusional that he’d support Howard) it would be Dusty. He’s solid.