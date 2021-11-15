Dusty Johnson haters upset he voted their way, and more nuttiness

The Primary Dusty Johnson facebook group of goofiness is upset with Congressman Dusty Johnson again.. Probably just because hating Dusty is their entire raison d’être for existing. This time, Dusty had the audacity to vote the way they wanted, so now the group feel the need to complain about him for that.

And even more laughably, the founder of the group, Texas resident Dan Kraemer, seems to think that Donald Trump is going to come in and not just endorse Taffy Howard, but put his cash behind her.

I’m just not holding my breath on that one.