Governor Kristi Noem still high on Trump’s shortlist for VP

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem continues to be high on President Trumps VP list for the presidential race. From Argus Leader/USA Today:

Former President Donald Trump said in a town hall Tuesday night that at least six names are on his shortlist for vice president — one of which is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

During the town hall, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said the audience was asked who they think should be vice president, and she listed some of their picks: businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

and..

Noem herself told CBS News in January, “I think anybody in this country, if they were offered it, needs to consider it.”