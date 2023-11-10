Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column – Thank You is Never Enough: Honoring Our Veterans

Thank You is Never Enough: Honoring Our Veterans

By: Governor Kristi Noem

November 10, 2023

As we celebrate Veterans Day, it is important for all of us to take a step back and remember the reason for the holiday.

Throughout our nation’s history, brave men and women have stepped up to serve the United States of America. While they each likely felt an individual calling to do so, there is something that connects them all. Every veteran in American history has had a belief in a purpose greater than any one person.

When our nation was created, it was founded upon the ideal that each and every one of us has God-given rights that cannot be taken away. Our Democratic form of government secures those rights. And every man and woman who has ever served in the United States military fought to protect our rights, our Freedoms, and our self-governance.

Those who serve make great sacrifices. They sacrifice time with their families. And many of them sacrifice their physical and mental wellbeing. They do this because they know that their cause is one worth fighting for – America is worth fighting for.

We live in a time where some people are turning their backs on the traditional American values that made us the nation we are today. But those who serve have never turned their backs on America.

I am proud to be from a state that still respects the ideal upon which our nation was founded. South Dakotans have held true to our values. We love America. We fight for what is right. And we never forget the people who have sacrificed so that we can enjoy our Freedoms.

We have thousands of active-duty military members and veterans living in South Dakota. The members of the South Dakota National Guard have received numerous national awards for their strength and readiness. There is no one that I trust more to keep our state and our nation safe than our National Guard. I thank them for their continued service.

On Veterans Day, we remember those who fought. We pay our respect to our veterans. It is important that we do this. We can never ask people to continue to serve their nation without also showing them that they will receive the respect and honor they deserve for doing so.

I encourage everyone to continue to thank veterans for their service. Don’t just do it in honor of Veterans Day – thank our veterans every day of the year. Those who served this nation could never receive enough thanks for what they have done.

I will always do all that I can to make South Dakota the best state in America to live, work, and retire as a veteran. I hope that our veterans know how much we appreciate them and all they have done for us.

To all of the veterans who have served the United States of America, thank you. God bless you.

