Governor Noem Announces Secretary Bergquist to Retire

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Darin Bergquist, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Transportation, will retire, effective November 13, 2020.

“Darin has been a tremendous servant to the people of South Dakota for over 20 years, including 13 years as Secretary of Transportation, and his service will be greatly missed,” said Governor Noem. “He’s helped our state navigate countless challenges over the years. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Bergquist was appointed Secretary of Transportation by Governor Mike Rounds in 2007 and continued in the administrations of Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Noem. He first joined the Department in 1998 as an assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel. He subsequently worked for the Department as the program manager for the Right of Way Office, then as director of operations. He first started working for state government in 1996 as an administrative law judge with the Department of Labor.

“After more than 22 years with the Department, the decision to resign has not been an easy one,” said Secretary Darin Bergquist. “I’ve been extremely blessed in my career to have had the opportunity to serve as a member of cabinet for three different governors over the last 13 years. I will miss the Department and all the outstanding people that I’ve had the chance to work with throughout my career. However, I am also looking forward to the next chapter in my life and what it may have in store for me.”

Bergquist is a Milbank native. He graduated from Jamestown College in North Dakota with a degree in Business Administration. He then earned his J.D. from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1993.

Bergquist and his wife Leslie reside in Pierre.

