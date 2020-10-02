Hearing from a legislator this AM that special session might not happen next week. It’s already been reported that Governor Noem has not signed the proclamation declaring it, but I just heard from a current legislator that “We are not doing the special session,” expressing disenchantment with House leadership trying to drag it out.
Stay tuned for more on this, since it was supposed to happen next week.
5 thoughts on “Hearing rumor that special session might not be happening.”
Getting down to the wire here…is it happening or not? Was Gov too busy in other states and forgot she had business to handle here? Maybe a little preoccupied getting tested? Lots of news today but suspiciously quiet around here.
obviously it’s not needed. except as a grandstand by some.
Why would they not have it? Why would they not have it for a couple days?
Veto day ended badly because they stayed up all night. So things right rather than in a cramped time frame. Set a realistic schedule.
Is that 1 day or 5?
Do it and get it over with.
Not needed. The people testified, the appropriations had added testimony and put numbers together. Why would anyone now want to skew the numbers and come up with something else?
So it’s officially 100% on the governor that most of the relief money hasn’t gone out? Business that’ve permanently closed can point to the Noem administration for spinning the tires for 6 months?