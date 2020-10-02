South Dakota Democrat Party sends out attack mailer in D9 State Senate race

South Dakota Democrats sent out an attack mailer for their former Executive Director mailer in the last day or so against District 9 State Senator Wayne Steinhauer:
The front is kind of weak & clichéd, as you’d expect coming from someone who has only worked as a political operative. I’d anticipate the air war is going to continue in earnest as Pranger attempts to attack.
Interesting, and I thought the SDDP didn’t have any money. I guess Ms. Jones Pranger pidgeon-holed some funds during her short time as Exec. there for her future campaign.