Governor Noem Announces Staff Changes for the New Year



PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced the addition of Maggie Seidel as Senior Advisor and Policy Director, as well as the departures of Joshua Shields, Chief of Staff to the Governor’s Office, and Emily Kiel, Communications Director.

Seidel joins the team after having served as Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Communications for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. Prior to that she worked for the Charles Koch Institute, the Consumer Bankers Association as well as conservative Members of Congress from Nebraska, Virginia, Texas, and New Jersey on Capitol Hill. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics from George Mason University.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Governor’s team,” said Seidel. “Her vision for South Dakota and its wonderful people is one that should be replicated across the country. Her commitment to preserving liberty and long-term, sustainable economic growth is inspiring, and I look forward to helping her advance her agenda on behalf of the people of the state of South Dakota.”

“Josh has been an integral part of my leadership team over the last year, and we will miss him,” said Noem. “I am very thankful for his dedication and hard work for the people of South Dakota. Josh worked longer hours than most of us realize, and his expertise and insight has been so helpful to me personally. I’m certain God will continue to bless him and his family.”

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve my home state of South Dakota,” said Shields. “I am thankful for the opportunity the Governor provided me to help make a difference on behalf of the citizens of our great state. While there is more work to be done, we have accomplished much in the first year of Governor Noem’s tenure, and the team is well-equipped to build on that success in year two.”

Prior to serving as Chief of Staff, Shields was the Chief of Policy & Communications in the Governor’s Office. Previously, Shields worked in politics, policy, and communications in varying capacities including with then-Congresswoman Noem. Shields also served as Noem’s campaign manager for her first congressional run in 2010.

Governor Noem’s Communications Director, Emily Kiel, also will be pursuing new endeavors in the New Year.

“Emily has been fantastic to work with this year,” said Noem. “The people of South Dakota are blessed that she will continue to serve them in state government.”

During the transition, Seidel will assist with the day-to-day management of the communications team.

Tony Venhuizen, who is outside legal counsel to the Governor’s Office and previously served as Chief of Staff to Governor Dennis Daugaard, will take on additional duties, on a temporary basis, for the 2020 Legislative Session. Venhuizen will focus on legislative relations and administrative matters.

