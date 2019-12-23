Governor Noem Announces Staff Changes for the New Year
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced the addition of Maggie Seidel as Senior Advisor and Policy Director, as well as the departures of Joshua Shields, Chief of Staff to the Governor’s Office, and Emily Kiel, Communications Director.
Seidel joins the team after having served as Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Communications for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. Prior to that she worked for the Charles Koch Institute, the Consumer Bankers Association as well as conservative Members of Congress from Nebraska, Virginia, Texas, and New Jersey on Capitol Hill. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics from George Mason University.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Governor’s team,” said Seidel. “Her vision for South Dakota and its wonderful people is one that should be replicated across the country. Her commitment to preserving liberty and long-term, sustainable economic growth is inspiring, and I look forward to helping her advance her agenda on behalf of the people of the state of South Dakota.”
“Josh has been an integral part of my leadership team over the last year, and we will miss him,” said Noem. “I am very thankful for his dedication and hard work for the people of South Dakota. Josh worked longer hours than most of us realize, and his expertise and insight has been so helpful to me personally. I’m certain God will continue to bless him and his family.”
“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve my home state of South Dakota,” said Shields. “I am thankful for the opportunity the Governor provided me to help make a difference on behalf of the citizens of our great state. While there is more work to be done, we have accomplished much in the first year of Governor Noem’s tenure, and the team is well-equipped to build on that success in year two.”
Prior to serving as Chief of Staff, Shields was the Chief of Policy & Communications in the Governor’s Office. Previously, Shields worked in politics, policy, and communications in varying capacities including with then-Congresswoman Noem. Shields also served as Noem’s campaign manager for her first congressional run in 2010.
Governor Noem’s Communications Director, Emily Kiel, also will be pursuing new endeavors in the New Year.
“Emily has been fantastic to work with this year,” said Noem. “The people of South Dakota are blessed that she will continue to serve them in state government.”
During the transition, Seidel will assist with the day-to-day management of the communications team.
Tony Venhuizen, who is outside legal counsel to the Governor’s Office and previously served as Chief of Staff to Governor Dennis Daugaard, will take on additional duties, on a temporary basis, for the 2020 Legislative Session. Venhuizen will focus on legislative relations and administrative matters.
Quite a way to say Merry Christmas to the staff.
The titanic sank by and iceberg, the SS Noem is getting bogged down in the swamp!!!!
Well maybe if she would have gotten rid of the Daugaard people instead of shuffling the deck chairs around with the same people…..
#implosion, she needs to be primaried no one can work for her that much is crystal clear.
Billie is watching.
Oh my. She’ll be on her third COS in a year.
She will find a way to blame it on the liberal media. Just watch.
Kennedy Noem and Beth Hollitz consolidate power three weeks before session. Just exactly what the governor and the state of South Dakota needs. Yikes!
Not always a fan of Shields but he brought policy chops to the table. He bought a house in Pierre and is the only person on Noem’s leadership team who actually shows up to work every day.
Kristi needs to figure out what her direction is. Right now it looks like very poor leadership.
she’s bringing in a DC lobbyist? Freakin kidding me?
What? None of this looks good 2 weeks before session.
She is already working towards higher aspirations. Senate and then cabinet/presidency?
Working towards? She obviously can’t do this job!
Yeah…none of that will happen. I don’t see Thune or Rounds going anywhere anytime soon.
Session will be another wasted effort. There is no direction.
When nothing happens in session small government conservatives smile… sounds good to me… no hemp bill.. no growing of government… looking for the downside of nothing happening in session
So the absence of a hemp bill is good for small government? You’re clueless about what “small government” is, aren’t you…
I knew Josh was too smart to stick around with all her foolish decisions.
$140k wasn’t enough I guess.
That is 25k more than the governor herself gets paid, tat is ridiculous
Imagine how bad it must be for him to walk away from that so soon.
This is becoming embarrassing.
No one can stand Tony and then a Washington person…urgh
Never seen a governor with so many black marks the first year in office
When I think of Kennedy Noem having influence I get nauseous followed by anger. WTF Kristi
MARTY! IF YOU ARE SEEING THIS, PLEASE RUN FOR GOVERNOR! I REGRET MY PRIMARY VOTE!
no that would have been worse….
Regretting your primary vote over what? Tell us, where does it hurt? I’ve got a little doll you can show us on if it hurts to much to tell us out loud!
Thats funny because you compared someone’s regrets about their vote for governor to sexual assault. Height of comedy here on dakotwarcollege. Moral majority, really.
Seems it was Marty who lost the 1.5M sexual harassment suit you and I paid the bill for. Another tidbit of his more notable history, was charging a child advocate and states attorney with a high crime when they were the only folks standing with the native children who had been abused for years under the watchful eye of DSS. Ya there’s a bit of sex involved and no, it’s not funny, Reverend!
Continual chaos. She’s on it.
Wow this is big news. Released right before Christmas where not many people will pay attention. Anyone know the inside story? Was it the handling or rather mishandling of meth and raises the last month? A competence issue? How they treated people? Something different? Doesn’t sound like they are leaving on their own decision.
This CoS is a revolving door job now.
Unless she turns it around soon this will be a very unproductive session.
How can a law firm that lobbies serve as council and run her legislative agenda?
Nepotism and cronyism are South Dakota values.
This is a Christmas nightmare for Noem.
The disgruntled Jackley fans are out in force.
The Koch Brothers now determine Noem’s policy. She’s Governor in name only.